Anji Salvacion turns emotional during contract signing with ABS-CBN

Anji Salvacion secures network contract with ABS-CBN. Shiela Reyes, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – More than a year after emerging victorious in "Pinoy Big Brother," Anji Salvacion expresses her gratitude for successfully landing a network contract with ABS-CBN.

An emotional Salvacion explained that inking a deal with the Kapamilya network was something she never anticipated before.

“Actually it’s tears of gratefulness. Kasi looking back where I started, it was very humble. I am so glad to everyone here, to all the people that I’ve worked with, to the bosses who gave me an opportunity to showcase me,” she said.

Salvacion said she’s so lucky that her family was patient with her when she was auditioning for various ABS-CBN programs that eventually led her to "PBB."

“I am so blessed and I am so lucky to have my family who really supported me. Talagang tinawid talaga nila ako papuntang Surigao. I owe everything to them,” she said.

When asked to describe her career journey so far, she said: “I would describe it as something memorable and it’s full of sunshine. Although not all the time the sun is always shining, but at the end of the day, I am so grateful that I have a really great work.”

While she also has doubts at times, Salvacion is certain that she was placed here for a reason.

“I know that God has a purpose in my life. Hindi ako basta-basta ilalagay dito kung wala akong io-offer. I am just so grateful kasi there’s a lot of people who guided me, my managers, the bosses who trust me. It’s just so amazing na they see this potential in me. They made me realize that I can go further.”

Pointing out a crucial lesson she learned in the industry and held close to her heart, Salvacion emphasized the significance of treating everyone with kindness.

“Everybody has been telling me this and I’ve been hearing it from everyone. Masasabi ko din ito sa mga gusto din mag showbiz to always be kind. 'Yun talaga ang parating sinasabi. Na kahit anong talent ang meron ka, kapag wala kang hard work, wala kang puso, wala kang kindness, hindi mo mararating kung saan mo gustong pumunta.”

Currently, Salvacion is working on the ABS-CBN series “Linlang” starring Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino, Maricel Soriano and more.