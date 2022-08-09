LOOK: Doja Cat rocks new shaved head

American rapper Doja Cat rocked a new look that made waves on social media.

In a series of Instagram posts, Doja Cat posed with her shaved head and complemented it with her colorful makeup.

"They were so worried about painting a narrative just for you to look this good? I know they are mad!" a fan said.

"So like why does she make everything look good she's so creative," another fan added.

Doja Cat is known for her hits on TikTok and is currently enjoying a boom in her career with her latest studio album “Planet Her.”

She has one Grammy award under her belt for "Kiss Me More" with SZA for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. It was both Doja Cat's and SZA's first Grammy Award.

