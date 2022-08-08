British-Australian singer and actress Olivia Newton-John talks to the media ahead of receiving an Honorary Doctorate of Letters at a special graduation ceremony at La Trobe University, Union Hall, Melbourne, May 14, 2018. Daniel Pockett, EPA-EFE/Australia and New Zealand Out/file

Australian singer Olivia Newton-John, who gained worldwide fame as high-school sweetheart Sandy in the hit musical movie "Grease," died Monday, her family said. She was 73.

The entertainer, whose career spanned more than five decades, devoted much of her time and celebrity to charities after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992.

Newton-John "passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends," said a statement from her husband John Easterling posted on her official social media accounts.

