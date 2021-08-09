‘It’s Showtime’ kicks off a full week of live episodes from Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga on Monday. ABS-CBN

MANILA — “It’s Showtime” became the top trending topic on Twitter in the Philippines, as it kicked off Monday a full week of live episodes from Pampanga, amid prevailing lockdown measures that have shuttered its Quezon City studio.

Metro Manila reverted to enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), the strictest of four lockdown levels, last Friday, August 6, amid the spike in COVID-19 cases here.

By Saturday, “It’s Showtime” broadcast live from a different studio outside the capital region, without yet identifying the production’s actual location.

The mystery whereabouts of the ABS-CBN program, as well as social media updates from hosts and staff showing their transport the day prior, prompted fans to come together and investigate, launching the playful hashtag #FindingShowtime.

Fittingly, with the location’s confirmation on Monday, the noontime show’s episode went with the official hashtag, #WeFoundShowtime.

In the opening minutes of the telecast, “It’s Showtime” mainstay Vice Ganda announced that they are holding daily live episodes from Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga.

Watch more on iWantTFC

The hosts thanked officials who helped ensure the security and safety of the production, including Sec. Karlo Nograles, who co-chairs the national task force on COVID-19; and Bases Conversion and Development Authority president and CEO Vince Dizon.

Addressing the “madlang people,” or viewers of “It’s Showtime,” Vice Ganda said, “Naririto kami para maituloy-tuloy namin ang pagseserbisyo sa inyo nang live, dahil alam namin na lalo pa’t ECQ sa NCR, kailangang-kailangan pagaanin namin ang inyong kalooban, at pangitiin at aliwin at libangin namin kayo, para mabawasan kahit paano ang inyong mga pangamba at bigat sa pakiramdam.”

The episode proceeded with well-loved segments: “Reina ng Tahanan,” a pageant for mothers; and the trending “Madlang Pi-Poll,” a pioneering interactive game show which logged last Saturday over 62,000 home players.

As “It’s Showtime” aired live — the only noontime show to do so on Monday — its official hashtag #WeFoundShowtime became a top trend on Twitter, and at one point ranked first in the Philippine list.

Viewers lauded the ABS-CBN program for its commitment to serving its audience and managing to mount a live production, despite current limitations as well as the lasting impacts of the network’s franchise denial.

Imagine all the production cost made by ABS-CBN for @itsShowtimeNa. Bukod sa mga Kapamilya hosts at staff, dinala rin nila yung mga gamit sa set at hindi biro magtransport ng mga 'yan.



The heights ABS-CBN is willing to do for our Madlang Pipol. ❤️💚💙💛 #WeFoundShowtime — Jared 风信子 ✨ (@whatsupjared) August 9, 2021

The amount of resources, time, & effort ABS-CBN's been spending to keep its connection w/ its viewers alive, amid losing its franchise & much of its former bailiwicks, is amazing. If that's not pure dedication, then I don't know what is. #WeFoundShowtime — JE C.C (@ImNotthatScary) August 9, 2021

Kung iisipin nyo sobrang laki ng inilabas na budget para sa showtime. Doon palang sa fact na ilang araw sila sa hotel tapos kasama pa lahat ng staff and yung mga contestant sa reinanay. May mga plus one pa sila. Grabeng effort 'to! 🥺 Thank you @itsShowtimeNa — ; (@justvcerylle_) August 9, 2021

Thank you @itsShowtimeNa dahil hindi kayo tumitigil sa paghatid ng kasiyahan sa mga madlang pipol. It may not be easy pero we do appreciate all your effort. Thank you at nakikinig din kayo. Stay safe @vicegandako and company. #WeFoundShowtime — Kuys Juan (@MrJuanPH) August 9, 2021

Thank you sa effort niyo para mapasaya kaming manonood niyo, Keep safe and God Bless sa inyong lahat. @vicegandako and company#WeFoundShowtime — 葉女英 ayapbanag (@sandriangem) August 9, 2021

Thank you @itsShowtimeNa @vicegandako

For your dedication to make us Happy. It really helps a lot during this ECQ, kahit walang ayuda at bakuna, sagot nyo naman ang SAYA. God bless po #WeFoundShowtime — jatsky (@kemkoy_17) August 9, 2021

Inferness sa @itsShowtimeNa kahit nasa ibang lugar sila ang ganda parin ng Camera shots ✨✨✨#WeFoundShowtime — Kapamilya Universe ✨ (@KpmlyUNIVERSE) August 9, 2021

Thank you @itsShowtimeNa fam for looking for a different and unique way to make us happy. I really appreciate that because that's what we need right now, especially now, we're in ECQ. I love you all!!!#WeFoundShowtime — Keith (@stnjosemarieprz) August 9, 2021

Nag effort ang @itsShowtimeNa for the Madlang Pipol, and everything , THEY DESERVE A FRANCHISE!!!!!!!!!!✊🏻❤💙💚#votewizely #WeFoundShowtime — ViceAnne supremacy (@Viceanne_Lovers) August 9, 2021

Thank you for making everybody happy @itsShowtimeNa ! Grabe yung commitment niyo! Walang kupas! #WeFoundShowtime — Tala 💫 (@santoscharot) August 9, 2021

Di pa ko kumakain pero ang sarap nitong message na to! Zenkyowww! https://t.co/Cr2T68dqbe — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) August 9, 2021

“It’s Showtime” airs Mondays to Saturdays and is broadcast via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC.