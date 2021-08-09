Kapamilya titles now streaming on Huawei Video

The streaming platform Huawei Video, a pre-installed app on all Huawei smart devices, now includes ABS-CBN titltes. Huawei Video

MANILA — Kapamilya fans now have more options to watch their favorite titles, with ABS-CBN’s collaboration with Huawei Video, the brand’s on-demand streaming service.

Some 2,500 hours worth of content from ABS-CBN are now available on Huawei Video for free. Among them are “On the Wings of Love,” “One More Chance,” “Can’t Help Falling In Love,” and “My Ex and Whys.”

“Huawei’s vision is to bring connectivity to everyone, and we are thrilled to expand our Huawei Video offerings in the Philippines, connecting customers to even more quality entertainment and a better viewing experience, all at their fingertips”, said Shane Shan, director of Huawei Asia Pacific consumer cloud service.

Huawei Video is a pre-installed app in all Huawei smartphones, tablets, PCs, and smart TVs, and features both international and local titles.

The app has different access tiers, including free viewing for most content, and a Video+ subscription for additional perks like ad-free and unlimited viewing, premium channels, and other exclusive titles.

ABS-CBN is the latest international content provider to team up with Huawei Video, alongside the likes of Paramount Video (“Star Trek,” “Transformers”), CJ E&M (“Reply 1988,” “What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim”), and MangoTV and TVB (“Unforgettable Love,” “Use for My Talent”).