Morissette, Gigi de Lana sing Toni Braxton classics on 'ASAP'

Morissette Amon and Gigi de Lana joined forces on Sunday to perfom Toni Braxton classics on “ASAP Natin To.”

Among the songs Amon and De Lana performed were “Another Sad Love Song,” “You Mean the World to Me” and “Breathe Again.”

Amon rose to wide popularity in 2013 as a finalist of “The Voice of the Philippines.” The “Akin Ka Na Lang” hitmaker officially joined NYMA Talent Management on May 1.

De Lana, on the other ahnd, rose to fame after competing in the noontime singing competition "Tawag Ng Tanghalan" as well as her viral covers on YouTube.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday in the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).