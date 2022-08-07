Meet the top 20 'Idol Philippines' hopefuls

MANILA -- The remaining 20 contestants of the second season of "Idol Philippines" were announced Sunday.

The 16 contestants were named after the show's "Do or Die" round.

The four other slots have already been taken by the platinum ticket holders, who went straight to the solo rounds.

The following contestants will be competing against each other in the solo rounds:

Ann Raniel

Anthony Meneses

Bryan Chong

Darius Miguel

Delly Cuales

Drei Sugay

Esay Belanio

Isaac Zamudio

Jarea Ifurung

Jean Flores

Khimo Gumatay

Kice

Misha de Leon

Nisha Bendaña

PJ Fabia

Trisha Gomez

Kim Baculo

Dominic Hatol

Ryssi Avila

Chester Padilla

Idolkada! Here are your TOP 20 HOPEFULS this season!



Abangan ang paghaharap nila sa pinakamatinding level of Middle Rounds - THE SOLO ROUND!









"Idol Philippines" airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z every Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m and on TV5 at 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 p.m. on Sundays.

