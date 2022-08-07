Meet the top 20 'Idol Philippines' hopefuls

MANILA -- The remaining 20 contestants of the second season of "Idol Philippines" were announced Sunday.
The 16 contestants were named after the show's "Do or Die" round.
The four other slots have already been taken by the platinum ticket holders, who went straight to the solo rounds.
The following contestants will be competing against each other in the solo rounds:
- Ann Raniel
- Anthony Meneses
- Bryan Chong
- Darius Miguel
- Delly Cuales
- Drei Sugay
- Esay Belanio
- Isaac Zamudio
- Jarea Ifurung
- Jean Flores
- Khimo Gumatay
- Kice
- Misha de Leon
- Nisha Bendaña
- PJ Fabia
- Trisha Gomez
- Kim Baculo
- Dominic Hatol
- Ryssi Avila
- Chester Padilla
"Idol Philippines" airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z every Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m and on TV5 at 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 p.m. on Sundays.
RELATED VIDEO: