Gary Valenciano spends 58th birthday devoted to work

MANILA - Mr. Pure Energy Gary Valenciano turned 58 on Saturday, August 6. He spent the day devoted mostly for work – watching the added matinee performance of the Trumpets musical “Joseph the Dreamer” with his alternate, Audie Gemora, performing.

Valenciano was seen in the main show in the evening. He and Gemora, who also celebrated his birthday on August 6, portrayed Jacob this time, with Sam Concepcion in the title role.

On TV, of course, Valenciano has the reality talent competition, “Idol Philippines,” earlier taped, where he is one of the judges. His birthday special on “ASAP Natin ‘To,” will also be aired this Sunday.

Not that Valenciano minds a busy schedule. In fact, he always welcomed it, even on his birthday. “I always look forward to doing something on my birthday,” he told ABS-CBN News.

“I am the one who always want to work on my birthday. My birthday weekend this year is so full.”

Last year, Valenciano spent his birthday with family in Florida, USA. “We planned to go to the beach this year if ‘Joseph the Dreamer’ didn’t happen,” he said.

August is really a special month for Valenciano, as it also marked his 38th wedding anniversary with wife Angeli Pangilinan, who was present at the theater yesterday. Pangilinan is also August-born.

Gary Valenciano and Angeli Pangilinan tied the knot in Villa Escudero on August 6, 1984

The couple’s eldest son, Paolo, is the director of “Joseph the Dreamer,” which will have two more performances this August 7. Valenciano and Pangilinan have two other children, Gabriel and Kiana.

The pandemic notwithstanding, Valenciano undoubtedly maintains a busy calendar this year. He recently charted two new awards for his single, “Pwede Pang Mangarap.”

On its “Heroes Awards Night,” the Association of Filipino Franchisees, Inc. (AFFI) honored Valenciano for his powerful anthem about hope.

The song was recorded for AFFI’s TVC (television commercial) “BUYanihan,” a known collective of brands, retailers, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) that aims to empower Filipino entrepreneurs.

Last June, Valenciano also received the trophy for Musical Icon of the Year Pinoy Pride award at the Mega Ball.

For the prayer app, Pray.com, Valenciano also did a special podcast that will be released next month.

In September and October, Valenciano will embark on a seven-city concert tour, “Gary V Reenergized,” in the US, directed by his son. He starts his performances in Tacoma, Washington at the Pantages Theater on September 30.

That will be followed by three shows in California – Brooks at the Cache Creek Casino on October 1, Temecula at the Pechanga Casino on October 8, and Los Angeles at the Royce Hall in UCLA (University of California in Los Angeles) on October 9.

He moves to Dallas at the Texas Hall on October 15, followed by Anchorage, Alaska at the West High Auditorium on October 21, and New York City at the Town Hall on October 23.

Valenciano also made recent recording milestones. With Lea Salonga, he recorded “Heroes,” penned by National Artist for Music, Ryan Cayabyab for healthcare workers. Since Salonga is still in the US, she and Valenciano have yet to promote it.

With actress-singer Julie Ann San Jose, Valenciao recorded a new single, “Di Ko Kaya.” Back in 2018, he produced San Jose’s track, “Pitik Bulag,” on his “Awit at Laro” album. The song was penned by Jungee Marcelo. This time around, Valenciano and San Jose recorded “Di Ko Kaya” together.

Valenciano will also record with Internet celebrity Keiko Necesario, that will be added to the latter’s EP, “Obra.”

With Valenciano’s fellow “Idol Philippines” judge, Chito Miranda, he will collaborate on a new song also with award-winning songwriter, Jonathan Manalo.