Andi Eigenmann mourns passing of aunt Cherie Gil

MANILA – Andi Eigenmann is mourning the passing of her aunt, screen veteran Cherie Gil, who died last Friday at the age of 59.

In a series of Instagram posts on Saturday, Eigenmann shared pictures of her daughters Ellie and Lilo with Gil when the popular kontrabida in movies and on TV was still alive.

Eigenmann's dad, the late Mark Gil, is a sister of Cherie. A photo of the siblings with a heart emoji was shared as well by Eigenmann.

“You were there in most, if not all of my life’s milestones. But my favorite was being with you here during my first time on this magical island. Wouldn’t have had it any other way,” Eigenmann said of Gil as she reminisced their time in Siargao back in 2017.

According to Eigenmann, Gil was the one who inspired her “to always stay true to my authentic self.”

Born Evangeline Rose Gil Eigenmann, the acclaimed actress was considered showbiz royalty, forming part of the celebrity Eigenmann clan.

The daughter of singer-actors Eddie Mesa and Rosemaarie Gil, Cherie was among the second-generation Gil actors, along with her siblings Michael de Mesa and Mark. Aside from Andi, she was aunt to several Eigenmann actors, including Ryan, Geoff, Gabby, and Max.

Gil’s two children with her former husband, violinist Rony Rogoff, Bianca and Raphael, did not pursue an acting career in the Philippines. She has another son, Jay, from her past relationship with actor Leo Martinez.

Throughout her career which spans five decades, Gil become local showbiz’s “La Primera Contravida.”

Dubbed the quintessential “kontrabida” in local TV and film, Gil is best remembered for her villainess roles, including the iconic Lavinia in the 1985 film “Bituing Walang Ningning,” and the snake-haired Valentine, daughter of Valentina, in the 1994 iteration of “Darna.”

