Joshua Garcia updates fans with 'cute and sexy' photos

MANILA -- Actor Joshua Garcia on Thursday night took to social media to give an update his fans and followers.

Garcia, a former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate and now one of the leading actors of ABS-CBN, posted new photos on Instagram.

"I haven't posted in a while but I'm still very cute and sexy... just to keep you updated. HAHAHA," Garcia wrote in the caption.

Garcia still has to finish two movies which had to be stalled due to COVID-19 pandemic -- the film adaptation of Bob Ong's “Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan,” and the Filipino adaptation of the Korean movie "Keys to the Heart."