Cinemalaya 2023 films to screen in some Ayala cinemas

The opening ceremonies of Cinemalaya 2023. Photo from Cinemalaya's Facebook page.

MANILA — The entries of Cinemalaya 2023 will be screened in some Ayala cinemas this month.

The Cultural Center of the Philippines and the Cinemalaya Foundation Inc. announced that they have renewed their partnership with Ayala Malls Cinemas to bring this year’s edition of Cinemalaya Philippines Independent Film Festival "closer to film enthusiasts and reach wider audiences."

Now in its 19th year, the Cinemalaya films in competitions – 10 full-length films and two sets of short films – will be screened from August 5 to 13, 2023, at Glorietta, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, UP Town Center, and Trinoma.

Following the theme "ilumiNasyon," the 10 competing full-length films are: "Ang Duyan ng Magiting" (The Cradle of the Brave) by Dustin Celestino; "As If It's True" by John Rogers; "Bulawan Nga Usa" (Golden Deer) by Kenneth De la Cruz; "Gitling" by Jopy Arnaldo; "Huling Palabas" (Fin) by Ryan Espinosa Machado; "Iti Mapukpukaw" (The Missing) by Carl Joseph E. Papa; "Maria" by She Andes; "Rookie" by Samantha Lee and Natts Jadaone; "Tether" by Gian Arre; and "When This Is All Over" by Kevin Mayuga.

Short films in competition include "Ang Kining Binalaybay Kag Ambahanon Ko Para Sa Imo" (These Rhymes And Rhythms Meant For You) by Kent John D. Desamparado; "Golden Bells" by Kurt Soberano; "Hinakdal" (Condemned) By Arvin Belarmino; "Hm Hm Mhm" By Sam Villa-real And Kim Timan; "Kokuryo: The Untold Story Of Bb. Undas 2019" by Diokko Manuel Dionisio; "Makoko Sa Baybay" (I Am Going To The Beach) by Mike Cabarles; "Maudi Nga Arapaap" (Last Dream) by Daniel Magayon; "Sibuyas Ni Perfecto" (Perfecto’s Onion) by Januar Yap; "Sota" (Horse Caretaker) by Mae Tanagon; and "Tong Adlaw Nga Nag-snow Sa Pinas" (The Day It Snowed In The Philippines) by Joshua Caesar Medroso.

There will be an opening gala program on August 5, Saturday, at 4 p.m., at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay, followed by the film screening of "Iti Mapukpukaw." Cinemalaya festival director Chris Millado, Cinemalaya Competition and Monitoring Committee chair Jose Javier Reyes, film director Carl Joseph Papa and actress Dolly de Leon are expected to grace the event.

The Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival will run until August 13 at PICC, Tanghalang Ignacio B. Gimenez, and selected Ayala Malls.

