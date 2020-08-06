BL series 'Gameboys' delays new episodes due to MECQ

Fans of 'Gameboys' will have to wait at least two weeks for new episodes to be released, its producer said. The IdeaFirst Company

MANILA -- Filipino BL (boys' love) series "Gameboys" will delay its new episodes after Metro Manila was put back in lockdown.

According to its producer, Perci Intalan, episodes 11, 12, and 13 will be released two weeks from its initial schedule.

Intalan explained on Facebook that they did not want to "compromise the quality" of the show, which has quickly attracted millions of views on YouTube after just 2 months, and that their priority is safety.

He wrote: "I know this will disappoint many fans around the world and I am heartbroken that we have to do this."

"But it will help us keep everyone on the team safe and at the same time we will not be limited in our storytelling."

Intalan added: "Ultimately, the episodes that we will release will be much better because of this."

The cast of "Gameboys," led by actors Elijah Canlas and Kokoy De Santos, had been recording episodes in their homes.

The newest one, episode 10, however, showed its two leads finally meet up in person, which might explain how the stricter quarantine measures to stop COVID-19 will cause delays in production.

The reintroduction of the lockdown was made last Tuesday after the Philippines' COVID-19 infection rate topped 100,000.

The number climbed to 119,460 this Thursday, making the Philippines the country with the highest number of confirmed cases in Southeast Asia, surpassing Indonesia.