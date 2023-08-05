Maris Racal in a scene from 'Marupok AF'



Beanie (Maris Racal) was a popular director of fashion videos, with her BFF Dina (Gabby Padilla) as videographer. For her latest "project," she chose transwoman Janzen (EJ Jallorina) from Cebu as the target of one of her elaborate catfish schemes. Beanie created a fake account using the fictitious name of Theo on a dating app Sinder, using sexy photos of her employee Dennis (Royce Cabrera) to lure her prey.

When Janzen wished to speak to Theo instead of mere texting, Beanie used her influence at the workplace to coerce Dennis, who was willing to do anything to hold on his job and earn cash, to portray Theo for real. After months of manipulative courting, "Theo" unceremoniously dumped Janzen with a heartless phone call. However, feeling sorry for her victim, Beanie felt she needed to reach out to make amends with Janzen.

Since the dawn of the internet, the anonymity afforded by social media and virtual chat rooms has led to the proliferation of countless scams to be perpetrated on random unsuspecting vulnerable victims. Catfishing is one such online con job wherein the cyber criminal would assume a false identity, or actually steal the identity of someone else, in order to fool someone and trap that person to do their bidding, for romantic or financial gain.

To make the situation worse in this case, the catfishing was motivated by an undefined and irrational, hatred against transgender people. As the film also brought up, this misunderstood sector of society has been an easy target of aversion and discrimination, from rape-murder cases to restroom issues. As sensitively portrayed by real-life trans actress EJ Jallorina, this sad plight of derision and rejection was also told from her point of view.

Maris Racal may be very cute here, but her character Beanie was truly despicable. She used her charm and power to get her way with the creatives under her employ, not only Dina and Dennis, but also her set designer and voice-over talent, to be accomplices in her evil schemes. Royce Cabrera was a comic riot as Beanie's unwilling partner-in-crime Dennis, but there were some unclear developments in his character towards the end.

Despite the bright color schemes and comedic storytelling style of co-writer and director Quark Henares, this film told a very sick and disturbing story, earning a trigger warning right from the start. Making things sadder was that this was based on a true story. However, events do get repetitive and contrived at a certain point. It can even give flawed implications about how desperate and gullible trans people could be when it comes to romantic relationships.

This review was originally published in the author's blog, "Fred Said."

