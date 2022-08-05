Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley to perform in Manila

MANILA — Know this much is true: Tony Hadley, former member of the ‘80s English band Spandau Ballet, is set to perform here in September.

Hadley, who was the vocalist of the band behind the hits “True” and “Gold,” will stage a concert at the Newport Performing Arts Theater on September 28.

The singer’s Manila visit is part of his tour celebrating his 40th anniversary in the music industry.

As part of Spandau Ballet, Hadley rose to fame in the early ‘80s, producing other memorable tunes like “Through the Barricades” and “Only When You Leave.”

The group disbanded in 1990, but reunited nearly two decades later in 2009 for a concert tour.

Hadley went on to pursue a solo career in the early ‘90s, releasing several albums, most recently “Talking to the Moon” in 2018.

