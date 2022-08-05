Visiting the US for a concert series, Carlo Aquino finally got to reunite with his screen sibling, Serena Dalrymple, who also happened to be in the country.

On Instagram on Friday (Manila time), Dalrymple shared a photo of her with Aquino, as well as images from their 1998 movie “Bata, Bata Paano Ka Ginawa.”

“Akala mo lang wala, pero meron, meron!” the former actress captioned the photo, with the hashtag #familyreunion, in reference to Aquino’s memorable line from the Chito S. Roño film.

Aside from “Bata, Bata,” where they co-starred with screen icon Vilma Santos, Dalrymple and Aquino also portrayed siblings in the “Tanging Ina” film series, which spanned three installments.

Aquino is in the US for “Beyond the Stars,” a concert series celebrating the 30th anniversary of their talent agency Star Magic, with stops in New York City on August 6, San Francisco on August 12, and Los Angeles on August 14.

Dalrymple, who is now engaged to her partner Thomas Bredillet, is known to be based in the United Kingdom. She has not mentioned whether her US stay is for good or for a vacation.

