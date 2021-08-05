Veteran TV producer and director Kitchie Benedicto

MANILA -- Veteran TV producer and director Kitchie Benedicto, best known for producing Nora Aunor’s long-running “ Superstar” weekly musical series and other legacy TV shows in the martial law years, has passed on at age 74.

Her nephew, actor and former Manila councilor Robert Ortega, told ABS-CBN News she expired past 11 p.m. Wednesday at her home in Pasig, Metro Manila.

Benedicto also oversaw the production of Dolphy and Nida Blanca’s sitcom “John and Marsha," Vilma Santos' weekly musical “Vilma in Person” at the Broadcast City complex in Quezon City in the '70s and '80s along with other unforgettable programs like “Two Plus Two” with Vic Sotto, Dina Bonnevie, Maricel Soriano and Herbert Bautista, Tirso Cruz III’s “Pipwede,” “Kaluskos Musmos,” Dolphy’s “Buhay Artista” specials and other shows.

Benedicto also co-produced with ABS-CBN the “John and Marsha” spin-off “John En Shirley” with Dolphy, Susan Roces and Maricel Soriano in 2006.

“She was a nurturing and understanding boss," recalled ABS-CBN producer Chit Guerrero who was assigned to oversee Santos’ variety show at Broadcast City. “She was passionate in her work and had a temper but she also had a big sense of humor. She always challenged us to be better in our jobs.”

Veteran writer Bibeth Orteza also cited Benedicto for her

compassion and sense of humor.

“I will always remember her for her infectious laughter,” said Orteza who worked with Benedicto in many projects. “What pains me is I was not able to hold her hand at this time like what she did for me everyday when I underwent mastectomy.”

The Benedicto family is still finalizing funeral arrangements for her.