Rachelle Ann Go can't wait for son to see God's promise, perfection

MANILA – Rachelle Ann Go had the most meaningful celebration of the fourth month of her son Lukas.

On Instagram, the theater actress and singer shared that she wanted a mini celebration with Lukas’ grandparents visiting from the United States on her son’s special day.

“As we were preparing for the boodle fight, it started pouring,” she said. “I told everyone how rain makes me feel down (parang sa movie lang nakaka-senti), and that I wish to see a rainbow.”

Just like a miracle, the “most vivid rainbow” she has ever seen appeared.

“I got so excited for Lukas to see it — God’s promise, perfection, power and purpose,” Go said.

“I cannot wait for him to see more of it and experience God’s creation,” she added.

Go gave birth to her first child with husband Martin Spies on March 26.

Sharing the meaning of her child’s name, Go said “Lukas” stands for “bring of light,” while “Judah” means “let Him be praised.”

Go currently resides in London with Spies, whom she married in April 2018.

In November 2020, Go said she was at first reluctant to become a mother, but credited her faith for helping her feel “ready” to care for another life.