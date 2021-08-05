Kyla disowns remarks vs transwoman athlete in Olympics

Singer Kyla. Instagram: @kylaalvarez

MANILA — Singer Kyla has disowned comments made from a Facebook account with her name that criticized the participation of transwoman athlete in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand made history this year as the first transgender athlete to compete in the Olympics. She was unable to win a medal this week from her only event, the women’s over-87-kilogram division in weightlifting.

Hubbard, 43, transitioned in her mid-30s and has been competing in women’s events internationally since 2017.

Her inclusion in the Olympics ignited debate, with critics questioning the fairness of transgender women competing against females.

Can we check who’s answering on that article? Baka na hack ang page. I’ve never enganged on things like that, ever. Not before, not now, and never in the future. — Kyla (@kylaessentials) August 2, 2021

“That’s unethical,” was the comment of a verified account of Kyla on Facebook, in response to an ABS-CBN News post about Hubbard.

“That of having a man’s body, hence, fair play is breached, because men are biologically and physically stronger than women,” the account wrote.

As screenshots of the comments made the rounds on Twitter, Kyla denied that she made them. She surmised that an administrator of the account, which she emphasized is a fan page, must have written those remarks.

“Can we check who’s answering on that article?” Kyla tweeted on Tuesday. “Baka na hack ang page. I’ve never engaged on things like that, ever. Not before, not now, and never in the future.”

You’re barking at the wrong person. That’s a fanpage you’re looking at with lots of admins. For sure, that was not me. But you’re free to unstan if you like. We’re in a free country. You can do whatever you like. — Kyla (@kylaessentials) August 2, 2021

When a fan said he would “un-stan” or stop supporting Kyla because of her perceived transphobia, the singer replied, “You’re barking at the wrong person.”

“That’s a fan page you’re looking at with lots of admins. For sure, that was not me. But you’re free to unstan if you like. We’re in a free country. You can do whatever you like,” she said.

Kyla also responded to several others asking her to confirm whether she, indeed, made the comments. She emphasized the same: that the accounts is a fan page run by different administrators, and that she does not use it to engage online.

