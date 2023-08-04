Robi Domingo renews contract with ABS-CBN. Shiela Reyes, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Kapamilya host Robi Domingo couldn't hold back tears as he recently renewed his contract with ABS-CBN.

Asked about the reason behind his emotions, he said: “It’s everything. First of all, I am just happy seeing the video [tribute for me], seeing my bosses. It’s more of ang daming nangyayari ngayon to say the least.”

Without going into details, he added: “Parang ngayon ko nakukuha na ano ba 'yung mga bagay na importante, at 'yung importante ay to be there especially in times of need. Ngayon ko nakukuha 'yun.”

Domingo explained he is just genuinely happy that ABS-CBN continues to have faith in him.

“I am just filled with emotions siguro because I am so happy na patuloy ang tiwala ng ABS-CBN and I hope to share this happiness with my fiancé too,” he said.

With his fresh contract secured, Domingo opened up about the dream projects he hopes to achieve in the future.

“I want to host a game show na about knowledge naman. I think it’s high time for us naman to bring back the golden age of game shows kung saan people would be rewarded because they know stuff,” he said.

“Parang there was a time na puro teleserye and I’m up for it because 'yun ang kailangan at that time. Ngayon, we need thinking Filipinos. To do that, we need to bring back game shows. I am one of the people who would want to mount that too.”

In addition, Domingo mentioned his willingness to take on acting projects too. “In the future I would love to also do some -- not rom-com pero 'yung mga sitcom,” he said.

Domingo is one of the top hosts ABS-CBN has produced from his generation.