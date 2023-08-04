Daryl Hall to perform in Manila in November

Daryl Hall is set to perform with his band in Manila later this year.

The American singer will hold a concert with the Daryl's House Band on November 27 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

In an announcement on Friday, Ovation Productions said the upcoming show will also feature Todd Rundgren as special guest.

Tickets will go on sale starting August 8.

Hall, who rose to popularity in the '70s, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

He is half of the Grammy Award-winning duo Hall & Oates, and is known for songs like "Maneater" and "I Can't Go For That (No Can Do)."