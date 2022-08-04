MANILA -- Controversial movies “Maid in Malacanang” and “Katips” continue to attract moviegoers on their second day of screenings.

At SM Fairview where both movies are showing, long lines of moviegoers snaked through the mall, a scene replicated in Gateway Araneta City and across other cinema chains in the country.

Showing in some 200 theaters nationwide, “Maid in Malacanang” is a dramatization of the Marcos family’s last three days before their ouster in 1986. It rode on a host of controversies, including accusations of historical distortion, particularly in its depiction of the late President Cory Aquino and nuns who provided sanctuary for her.

Meanwhile, bookers told ABS-CBN News that “Katips” also had a fair performance at the box office. It is showing in some 100 theaters across the country.

The movie details the horrors and struggle of protagonists during the martial law period.

“I personally saw the long lines of theatergoers last night,” "Katips" actor and producer Vince Tañada told ABS-CBN News, adding that more cinemas will be added today to accommodate “Katips” screenings.

Movie producers are also elated at the comeback of Tagalog movies at the tills, signaling better box-office prospects for forthcoming local film productions.

One producer, however, expressed a conflicting view.

“I have nothing against 'Maid in Malacanang,'” said producer Edith Fider in her Facebook post. “I am happy that people are now back in the cinemas through their efforts and that of 'Katips.' I bet all filmmakers are happy with this development. Ang alarming lang ay ang mga hindi makatotohanang nilalaman nito.”

Fider produced the recent biopic of presidential contender Isko Moreno.

