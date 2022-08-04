Photo from Jinkx Monsoon's Instagram account.

'It's monsoon season again.'

"RuPaul's Drag Race" season 5 winner Jinkx Monsoon emerged as the winner of the first all winners season of the franchise.

In the finale episode, Jinkx was up against All Stars 5 winner Shea Coulee in the lip-sync smackdown with the song "Judas" by Lady Gaga. She won the battle and was up against Monét X Change who won the "So What" lip-sync battle against Trinity The Tuck.

The two lip-sync winners went on to perform "Swish Swish" by Katy Perry ft. Nicki Minaj with Jinkx winning with her campy take on the song.

🚨 Spoiler Alert! 🚨



You're a winner, baby! 💋 Condragulations to our Queen Of All Queens on snatching the crown! 👑 #AllStars7 @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/40QPx8uSrb — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) July 29, 2022

"Drag is my passion and something I’ve dedicated more than half of my life to at this point and I feel so grateful to be invited here and I just hope to share the gifts that you bestowed upon me with everyone else out there and show them that we are all beautiful no matter who we are or how we present ourselves to the world," she said in her acceptance speech.

Meanwhile, season 3 winner Raja won the "She Done Already Done Had Herses" after beating season 11 champion Yvie Oddly after their "Sisters Are Doin' It for Themselves" performance sang by Eurythmics and Aretha Franklin.

In her final message, host RuPaul Charles thanked the viewers for supporting the queens and expressed how proud she is of the winners of the show.

"Your contribution to the queer people everywhere can never be fully repaid, but I hope you feel the love that flows from our hearts to yours," RuPaul said.

"I am proud to know each of you, and beyond grateful that the future of drag rests in your capable and fiercely manicured hands," she added.

"Drag Race Philippines" is set to air on Wednesdays starting August 17 at Wow Presents Plus, Discovery Plus, and HBO Go, while the Untucked episode will air on Fridays starting August 19.

The Emmy Award-winning show has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens like Ongina (Season 1 and All Stars 5), Manila Luzon (Season 3 and All Stars 1 and 4), Jiggly Caliente (Season 4 and All Stars 6), Phi Phi O’Hara (Season 4 and All Stars 2), Vivienne Pinay (Season 5), and Rock M. Sakura (Season 12) in the US franchise.

Other franchises have also featured Filipino drag queens like Jaja and Mocha Diva for seasons 1 and 2, respectively of "Drag Race Thailand," and Kyne, Stephanie Prince, and Kimmy Couture for Canada’s "Drag Race" seasons 1, 2, and 3 respectively.

