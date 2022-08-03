MANILA – Actress Bianca Lapus expressed support for her former partner and the father of her son, TV host Vhong Navarro, amid the latter’s new legal row in relation to a 2014 incident involving model Denice Cornejo.

Standing by this GOOD MAN. Not perfect but definitely a good kind hearted man. Otherwise it won't be easy for me to become friends and co parent with him. The truth will prevail. Walang iwanan. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/icp62txU3N — Lalaine Bianca Lapus (@biancalapus) August 2, 2022

“Standing by this good man,” Lapus said in a tweet on Tuesday, which includes photos of her with Navarro and their son, Isaiah.

“Not perfect but definitely a good kind hearted man. Otherwise it won't be easy for me to become friends and co parent with him. The truth will prevail. Walang iwanan.”

Lapus also shared an image with the quote: “When you destroy someone’s life with lies, take it as a loan, it will come back to you with interest.”

Navarro is again facing a legal battle, after the Court of Appeals (CA) ordered the filing of rape and attempted rape charges against him, reversing the 2018 and 2020 the Department of Justice (DOJ) which junked Cornejo’s complaints on the ground that the allegations suffered credibility issues.

Navarro’s camp on Tuesday said the actor-host will ask the CA to reconsider its decision. His legal counsel, Atty. Alma Mallonga, also pointed out that the serious illegal detention case Navarro had filed against the Cornejo’s companions is still ongoing, and at the core of it is the premise that the actor-host is actually the victim and that he did not commit rape.

Cornejo accused Navarro of raping her in her condominium unit in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig on January 22, 2014.

Sustaining injuries after being mauled, Navarro claimed that Cornejo’s companions, including Cedric Lee and Jed Fernandez, tried to extort up to P2 million from him and forced him to confess to attempting to rape Cornejo by signing a police blotter.

A Taguig court in July 2018 subsequently convicted Lee, Cornejo, and Jed Fernandez of grave coercion and sentenced them to up to 3 yeas and 6 months in prison.