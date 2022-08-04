BGYO, BINI, Donny Pangilinan, and Belle Mariano are all homegrown talents of ABS-CBN’s Star Magic. Courtesy of Metro.Style

MANILA — P-pop acts BGYO and BINI are set to join Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano at a concert celebrating the massive success of the series “He’s Into Her,” iWantTFC has announced.

The sibling groups will be guest performers at “HIH All Access: The ‘He’s Into Her’ Grand Finale Concert” to be held at the Araneta Coliseum on August 27.

Both BGYO and BINI have ties to the Star Cinema-produced series, which stars Pangilinan and Mariano in the lead roles.

The five-member “Aces of P-pop” sang both the title theme song of the first season of “He’s Into Her,” as well as “Best Time,” the youth anthem of the its sophomore season.

Get ready to have the best time with the best boys of @bgyo_ph! Catch them as they join our bearkada for the much-awaited #HIHAllAccess The He’s Into Her Grand Finale Concert!



Get your tickets now and see you all this August 27! https://t.co/Nv8lpdlJUL@StarCinema @ABSCBN pic.twitter.com/L9TExPa9Tl — iWantTFC (@iwanttfc) August 3, 2022

Present din ang nation’s girl group, @BINI_ph for the #HIHAllAccess The He’s Into Her Grand Finale Concert! So, hurry, get your tickets now, and see you all this August 27 at the BIG DOME! https://t.co/Nv8lpdDkMj@StarCinema @ABSCBN pic.twitter.com/RlhVF0IO1Y — iWantTFC (@iwanttfc) August 3, 2022

Meanwhile, one of the eight members of the “nation’s girl group,” Mikha Lim, made her acting debut in the show’s second season. Lim portrayed Max’s (Mariano) sister Elle, originally played by Melizza Jimenez before the actress moved abroad.

Aside from BGYO and BINI, “HIH All Access” will feature performances from Pangilinan and Mariano, and the rest of the cast of “He’s Into Her.”

VVIP, VIP, and patron tickets are now sold out. Fans can still avail of lower box, upper box, and general admission tickets.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC