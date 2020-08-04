Ruffa Gutierrez tells daughter Lorin not to accept suitors yet

MANILA – Ruffa Gutierrez has a playful reminder to her daughter Lorin who turned a year older on Monday.

As Gutierrez greeted her daughter a happy birthday, she shared pieces of advice to Lorin, among which is to not have a boyfriend just yet.

“To my beautiful firstborn, Lorin, here’s wishing you a birthday that is as beautiful, incredible, and unique as you are,” she said.

“Always stay focused, study hard and don’t accept suitors yet. I love you to the moon and back,” she added.

Lorin, now 17, is Gutierrez’s eldest daughter with former husband Yilmaz Bektas.

Although Lorin is a model trying to make a name for herself, Gutierrez agreed in previous interviews that her “panganay” has what it takes to represent the Philippines in an international pageant — and it’s not merely because of her looks.

“Ang importante kasi is iyong may utak, e,” Guitierrez previously said, noting Lorin’s priority of finishing her studies. “Hindi lang iyon focus puro katawan. Second na lang iyon.”