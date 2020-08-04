'Meteor Garden' star Jerry Yan trends with sexy photos from new series

MANILA – Jerry Yan took social media by storm after he wowed netizens with his topless photos from his latest series "Count Your Lucky Stars."

On Tuesday, he landed himself in the trending topics list of Twitter Philippines with fans declaring how the Taiwanese actor looks like he hasn’t aged a day.

Other fans could not believe that he still looks as handsome two decades later.

Back in the early 2000s, Yan made countless women swoon with his breakout role as Dao Ming Si in the original “Meteor Garden,” which was aired on ABS-CBN.

Here’s a look at some of the tweets about Yan:

Before everyone else, there is the OG Jerry Yan 😋 pic.twitter.com/O5RkTN0KXl — ban (@midoubanchan) August 4, 2020

#JerryYan at 43 freakin years old! hahaha

So damn HOT! pic.twitter.com/w6jshykHs5 — Bea 11 (@beagal11) August 4, 2020

GOOD MORNING TO ME NAMAN JERRY YAN. 😋😋🙈🙈🙈🙈❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ISVknjvnUQ — 💗JaselValencia💗🌼 (@MCDaragon4708) August 4, 2020

“Count Your Lucky Stars” follows the story of a successful publishing editor played by Yan and a striving fashion designer played by Shen Yue whose lives interchange after an inadvertent kiss.