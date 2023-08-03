Marcos asks artists to continue raising standards of PH films

Screengrab from RTVM

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday urged Filipino artists to continue to strive to raise the standard of Philippine films as they work to secure the well-being of their colleagues.

The President made the statement during the oath-taking of the newly-elected officers of the Katipunan ng mga Artistang Pilipino sa Pelikula at Telebisyon in a brief ceremony held in Malacañang.

In his speech, Marcos expressed his wish that Filipino artists also “make use and maximize the advantages brought about by new tools, new technologies, new platforms to showcase Filipino excellence and artistry on the world stage.”

“Through the effective combinations of these technological developments in your craft you have greater opportunities to share our tradition and values further than ever, even as you continue to mold, to influence and to shape the society that we live in,” he said.

The Philippine leader also assured the artists of his government’s efforts to support the local creative industry which has been hit by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Napakabigat ng tama ng pandemiya sa ating mga creatives, at saka sa creative industry. Hindi ko lang pinag-uusapan ang mga nakikita sa mga telebisyon, 'yung mga artista, 'yung mga sikat na director, kung hindi 'yung mga workers, 'yung mga caterer, 'yung mga drayber, talagang lahat sila natamaan,” he said.

“Kaya’t napakalaking bagay para sa amin na suportahan ng mabuti, dahil hindi lamang dahil tinamaan ang industrya ng napakalakas dahil sa pandemiya... for us it is very very important not only internationally but also nationally na maging malakas ang boses ng ating mga creative industry.”

He also noted the importance of the industry in defining the culture of the Philippines.

“Kapag pinatibay natin, 'pag pinapaganda natin at binibigyan natin ng suiporta lahat ng ating creatives, ito ay pagsusuporta sa ating pagiging Pilipino. Dahil when you say what is it to be a Filipino, you point to our culture, because a culture is a shared consciousness,” he said.

“Kaya’t mahalaga sa ating mga Pilipino na sabihin ganyan kami mga Pinoy, 'yan ang mga sine na ganyan, totoo 'yan, ganyan talaga ang buhay ng Pilipino. Makita mo 'yan 'yung kanta gawa ng Pilpino 'yan, ganyan kami gumuwa ng kanta. Ganyan kami uamrte, ganyan kami gumawa ng palabas.”

Among the artists present in the event were former Laguna Governor E.R. Ejercito, singer Imelda Papin, and actors Rez Cortez and Jeffrey Santos.