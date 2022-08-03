Regine Velasquez teases solo show after joint concerts

Regine Velasquez performs during her digital concert ‘Freedom’ in February 2021. Star Music

MANILA — After joint concerts with fellow music icons, Regine Velasquez is finally set to stage a solo show with a live audience, she teased on Wednesday.

On Instagram, the “Pangako” hitmaker shared a photo of the 1,500-seater Samsung Performing Arts Theater taken from the stage.

“#SOLO soon,” Velasquez wrote in the caption.

“Lam na dis (Alam na this),” she added playfully.

Velasquez’s manager and sister, Cacai Mitra, shared the same photo with the caption, “02.2023,” and the hashtag, #series.

Velasquez’s planned show at the Makati City venue will mark her first solo concert with a physical audience since the onset of the pandemic.

She staged “Freedom” as a digital concert in February 2021.

Her most recent live-venue concert is “Iconic” with Sharon Cuneta in June 2022 at the Marriott Grand Ballroom. Prior, she held “Unified” with Sarah Geronimo at the Araneta Coliseum in February 2020, a month before the first coronavirus lockdown.