MANILA -- Global video streaming service Prime Video has announced it will be increasing its investment for customers in the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia.

In an official statement, the service said that since August 1, viewers are able to find a localized content slate and user experience (in local language) on Prime Video and the Prime Video app.

The streaming service also underlined its commitment to the local creative community by revealing its first local Original title “Comedy Island: Philippines.”

It is a unique, off-the-wall situational improvisation comedy challenge show where the mysterious island of Tawa-Tawa reappears after 100 years to commence the so-called “centennial games” starring the best eight players, consisting of comedians and celebrities. Only one will emerge as winner and will receive an essential gift that humanity needs.

“Comedy Island: Philippines” will be will be produced by Base Entertainment and launch on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world in 2023.

“We’re delighted to be increasing our investment in Prime Video for customers in Southeast Asia, making it a truly localized experience — from local content specifically sourced for our customers, to a localized user experience, and the first full-scale local marketing campaign,” said Josh McIvor, director of International Expansion, Prime Video.

“Our support of local production companies in Southeast Asia is a significant step towards our broader international expansion plans and our ambition to become the most local of global streaming services,” McIvor added.

This news also comes as Prime Video launches its first local marketing campaign featuring superstar Anne Curtis in the country.

The campaign introduces the platform to local audiences as a premium video streaming service that entertains, delights and engages.

Other local highlights include "Big Night," a dramedy starring Christian Bables and directed by Jun Lana; "How To Love Mr. Heartless" (launching August 15), a romance starring Sue Ramirez; and award-winning surreal drama ":Whether The Weather Is Fine" (launching October 10) starring Daniel Padilla.

\Viewers in the Philippines will also be able to enjoy popular Korean titles such as "Nothing Serious," a romantic film featuring Jeon Jong-seo, Son Seok-gu and Gong Min-jung; anime hits such as "Demon Slayer" and "Jujutsu Kaisen 0" (launching December 21), and Hollywood blockbusters such as "No Time to Die," and global Amazon Originals like "The Boys," and the highly anticipated "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" (launching September 2).