MNL48 to embark on nationwide tour

MANILA — It’s finally happening, MNLoves!

MNL48 is set to embark on a nationwide tour, the pioneering P-pop girl group announced on Wednesday.

Dubbed “The Breakthrough,” the touring show will feature MNL48’s seventh single, “No Way Man.”

“MNLoves, you know the drill!” the idol group said.

— MNL48 (@mnl48official) August 3, 2022

MNL48 has yet to detail dates of the tour but teased that fans should “stay tuned” for further announcements.

The sister group of Japan’s AKB48, MNL48 was launched in 2018 and now includes third-generation members.

“The Breakthrough” follows MNL48’s mall shows, and the group’s consecutive live performances at the music festivals P-Pop Con in April and Tugatog in July.