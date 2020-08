Marvin Agustin reveals greatest reward of being a dad

MANILA – Marvin Agustin is mostly known as the actor or the entrepreneur but not a lot of people know how he is a father to his twin sons.

In an interview with Toni Gonzaga for “I Feel U,” Agustin opened up about his role as a dad, and how having twins with his ex-girlfriend Tetet Dy has been a life changing experience for him.

“'Yun 'yung point ng buhay ng isang taong nagiging magulang na hindi na sarili mo 'yung iniisip mo. Bago ka maging magulang, ang iniisip mo ano ba ang magandang gawin ko, ano ba ang gusto ko. Kapag nagkaroon ka na ng anak, siya na 'yung dahilan kung bakit mo gagawin 'yung mga bagay na gusto mong gawin,” he said.

While he and Dy are no longer a couple, Agustin said they make it a point to always be present in their children’s life.

“Kami kasi ni Tet, ever since parang naging mature kami at naging responsible kami sa pag-handle ng roles namin as parents,” Agustin said.

“Pinangako lang namin ni Tet sa isa’t isa na we may not be like the other families and typical parents na magkasamang palalakihin 'yung mga anak, [pero] dapat may extra effort to be best friends and to make sure na maganda 'yung relationship namin,” he added.

When asked what he thinks is the greatest reward of being a dad, Agustin said: “['Yung] nakikita mong masaya 'yung mga anak mo. Nakikita mo na nagde-develop sila on their own, masaya sila sa ginagawa na nila.”

For Agustin, it gives him so much joy knowing that his twins are able to stand on their own feet.

“Na-prepare mo sila sa mundo,” he said.