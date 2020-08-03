LOOK: Barbie Imperial marks birthday with special photo shoot

MANILA - Kapamilya actress Barbie Imperial celebrated her 22nd birthday on Saturday, August 1.



Celebrities and fans took to Instagram to send their birthday greetings, among them Coleen Garcia, Loisa Andalio, Jhong Hilario and Elise Joson.

"Officially 22! Thanks to everyone who greeted me," Imperial posted on Instagram.

Imperial, a former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate, is best known for her the 2018 ABS-CBN drama "Araw Gabi" with JM de Guzman.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, it was announced that Imperial has been cast as the leading lady of Vhong Navarro in the movie "Mang Kepweng: Ang Lihim ng Bandanang Itim."