Documentary 'In This Family' wins at 2020 PBS Short Film Festival

MANILA – The Filipino documentary film “In This Family” has officially been named the jury winner for the 2020 PBS Short Film Festival.

This was announced by filmmaker Drama del Rosario in his Facebook account last week, saying this feat “is so huge coming from a very, very stacked jury.”

“Thank you so much to everyone who watched and voted for my documentary! Your support has been so overwhelming, and I am so moved by all the messages from queer youth, parents of queer children, and teachers of queer students. I hope this documentary moves us closer to helping the LGBTQIA+ community feel safe and loved, especially within Asian families and schools,” he said.

Del Rosario said showcasing this documentary at this particular time has been special to him for two reasons.

“First, this documentary is executive produced by Cinematografo, which is under ABS-CBN International. As a lot of people know, ABS-CBN and Philippine media in general are not in a good place right now because of Philippine politics. It has been so humbling to have this documentary represent how important it is to keep Philippine media alive and growing! Our voices need to be heard,” he said.

Secondly, del Rosario said the documentary became a way for him to be connected to so many “Glee” fans because he referenced the show in the film.

“Naya Rivera’s character Santana Lopez was one of the crucial queer characters that helped me and my family get to where we are now. It is a testament to how much queer entertainment can change the life of a family on the other side of the world,” he said.

Based on its official page, “In This Family” tells the story of del Rosario after he was outed as a gay teen to his family.

It gives a glimpse of how his family reacted, as well as the society’s understanding of homosexuality. The film likewise explores how parents learn to embrace their children unconditionally.