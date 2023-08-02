RnB artists UMI, Mac Ayres to hold concerts in PH

MANILA — RnB artists UMI and Mac Ayres are set to hold solo concerts in the Philippines this year as part of the Insignia Concert Series.

The concert of UMI will take place at Samsung Hall, SM Aura Premier in BGC, Taguig on August 15. Music enthusiasts can look forward to an evening filled with UMI's soulful melodies, mesmerizing vocals, and captivating stage presence.

UMI, known for her unique blend of RnB, soul, and alternative music, has been making waves in the industry with her powerful storytelling and honest lyricism. With her distinct sound and thought-provoking songwriting, UMI has garnered a devoted fan base and critical acclaim worldwide.

UMI's performance highlights the essence of the Insignia Concert Series, which showcases acts that are on the rise and the artists that fans should pay attention to.

The Manila concert will showcase UMI's impressive discography, including her chart-topping hits such as “Remember Me," “Love Affair," and "Butterfly." Fans can anticipate an immersive musical experience as UMI performs her soul-stirring ballads and infectious tracks, creating an atmosphere of pure musical bliss.

Tickets are priced at P2,650 and fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early, as availability is limited and demand is expected to be high. Tickets can be purchased online at www.InsigniaPresents.com or at any SM Tickets outlets nationwide.

Ayres will follow on August 19 also at the Samsung Hall, SM Aura Premier.

The singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist has been selling out venues across the globe and making waves in the music industry with his unique blend of R&B, soul, and jazz influences. Hailing from Sea Cliff, New York, Ayres has garnered a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim with his soul-stirring performances and introspective songwriting.

Renowned for his velvety smooth voice and heartfelt lyrics, Ayres has been hailed as a fresh and innovative voice in contemporary R&B. With influences ranging from Stevie Wonder to D'Angelo and John Mayer, Ayres seamlessly fuses elements from different eras to create a sound that is both nostalgic and refreshingly modern.

At the upcoming concert, he will perform his most beloved tracks along with new material from his latest album, "Comfortable Enough." Fans can expect to be immersed in an evening of soulful vibes, groovy rhythms, and heartfelt storytelling.

Tickets for the concert are available through www.InsigniaPresents.com and SM Tickets outlets nationwide.

