Thalia recreates the look of her iconic character MariMar, complete with the original dress from the 1994 series. Instagram: @thalia



Here’s a nostalgic treat from Mexican superstar Thalia, 50, whose far-reaching telenovelas in the ‘90s made her a household name in the Philippines.

In a surprise for her fans, the actress-singer shared photos of her wearing the original dress of her iconic character MariMar, from the 1994 series, with the hairstyle to match.

Barefoot and frolicking at the beach, Thalia also re-enacted the memorable opening of “MariMar,” the TV sensation that launched her to worldwide fame, including among Filipinos.

In a subsequent video, Thalia explained that she has kept the original dress of MariMar. To recreate her beloved character’s look, she curled her hair and applied tanning makeup.

“MariMar” was the first of three “Maria” telenovelas starring Thalia that aired in the Philippines, alongside “Maria Mercedes” and “Maria la del Barrio.”

Proving her enduring popularity among Filipinos, all three were adapted starring Philippine actress: “MariMar” with Marian Rivera, “Maria Mercedes” with Jessy Mendiola, and “Maria la del Barrio” with Erich Gonzales. Another Thalia series, “Rosalinda,” was also remade locally, starring Carla Abellana.

Thalia’s drama titles also paved the way for her career in the Philippines. Notably, in 1997, she released a special album, “Nandito Ako,” specifically for her Filipino fans.