Singer Zia Quizon has finally introduced her husband Aleksa Rahul to her followers in a social media post.

"Proof of husband (now if you will please excuse us — that’s enough internet for a while) Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive of our — and all — love. See you around, Mr. and Mrs. Rahul (apparently)," she wrote on Instagram on Sunday night (Manila time) as she shared her photo with her husband.

In an earlier post over the weekend, Zia had a witty response to netizens who have been asking her about her recent wedding in Serbia.

“Proof of wife (for all Marites [pl.] “concerned”)” she wrote as she shared a photo of her hands with her husband, wearing their wedding rings to end speculations about the marriage.

In another post, Quizon also paid tribute to her in-laws for making “all of this possible and to whom I am eternally and inexpressibly grateful.”

Quizon first hinted she was getting married in a poem she wrote for her father, the late King of Comedy Dolphy.

Zia is the youngest daughter of Zsa Zsa Padilla and Dolphy.