'For all Marites': Zia Quizon shares proof of wedding

MANILA – Singer Zia Quizon had a witty response to netizens who have been questioning her about her recent wedding in Serbia.

Quizon took to Instagram to share a photo of her hands with her husband, wearing their wedding rings to end speculations about the marriage.

“Proof of wife (for all Marites [pl.] “concerned”)” she wrote in the caption.

This came after netizens were asking for photos of the wedding that took place several weeks ago.

Neither Quizon nor her mother, Zsa Zsa Padilla, who flew to Serbia to attend the ceremony, released pictures of the wedding.

In another post, Quizon also paid tribute to her in-laws for making “all of this possible and to whom I am eternally and inexpressibly grateful.”

She also thanked Padilla for being on her side during her most special day. Padilla’s current partner Conrad Onglao was also mentioned as he was a godfather.

“And to my Mama, for always being by my side. And Tito Conrad— now, our Godfather—for always being on her’s,” Quizon wrote.

Quizon first hinted she was getting married in a poem she wrote for her father, the late King of Comedy Dolphy.

She also shared a photo of a necklace with a heart pendant and two rings. Beside the rings is a piece of round object with "aleksa + zia" written on it.

Quizon is the youngest daughter of Padilla and Dolphy. They also have another daughter, Nicole Quizon.