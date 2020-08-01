‘Voice Teens 2’: Team Bamboo’s Kate rises from brink of elimination to win Knockouts

MANILA -- Though they all were fairly different from one another, all of these three artists from the team of Bamboo share in common their solid performances in the previous rounds.

And among these talented teens, whose Knockout performances aired on the newest episode of "The Voice Teens 2" this Saturday, it was Kate Ocampo, motivated by her past losses in the competition, who came out on top and will be moving on to the next round.

Ocampo, 13, first joined "The Voice" back in 2015, for its kids edition. She unfortunately lost in one of the rounds to eventual champion that season, Elha Nympha. She tried again this year, this time as a teen, and almost got eliminated when her original coach, Sarah Geronimo, opted to keep someone else for the Knockouts.

Bamboo decided to save her, and thankfully so as she showed just how deserving she is to remain in contention for the title with an amazing cover of Adele's "Chasing Pavements."

She was grouped with Gab Cayabyab and Jayne Sajulla, who sang "All of Me" and "We Can't Stop," respectively.

Bamboo said, prior to picking Ocampo, who hails from Rizal, that he would choose the young artist who showed him the most consistency.

The new "The Voice Teens" episode aired on the Kapamilya Channel, which is mainly available through cable providers such as Sky, and was streamed online on YouTube.

It airs at 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 7 p.m. on Sundays.