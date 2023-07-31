Handout photo.

MANILA — Thai actor Dew Jirawit will be going solo for a meeting with his Filipino fans this year.

According to an announcement by Make It Live, Jirawit will be holding the event at the Samsung Hall of SM Aura Premiere in Taguig on October 14.

Handout photos. Handout photos.

Ticket prices range from P3,500 to P11,000. Pre-selling starts on August 11, while the general sale will be on August 19 via makeitlive.asia.

Last year, Jirawit visited the country with Bright Vachirawit, Win Metawin, and Nani Hirunkit.

"F4 Thailand" is based on the Japanese manga “Boys Over Flowers,” which was first adapted into a TV series during the 2000s in Taiwan, as “Meteor Garden.” It aired in the Philippines on ABS-CBN in 2003. The show was remade in Japan, South Korea, and most recently, China.

All episodes do "F4 Thailand" are available for streaming on iWantTFC.

RELATED VIDEO: