'Babalikan ka raw, pero hindi pala': Teddy Corpuz asks followers, #NaDturtleKaNaBa?

In the past week, Rocksteddy vocalist Teddy Corpuz has been vocal of his criticism of the Duterte administration. Instagram: @teddspotting

MANILA — “It’s Showtime” host and musician Teddy Corpuz is not mincing words in criticizing President Rodrigo Duterte, asking his followers on social media whether they, too, have been “Dturtled.”

Corpuz used the term in a series of tweets on Wednesday, to mean being deceived or misled, or being a victim of a promise betrayed.

“The turtle” or “Dturtle” became recent trends on Twitter to pertain to the President without directly mentioning his last name, in the wake of the widely criticized anti-terror law which is feared could be weaponized against legitimate dissent.

#NaDturtleKaNaBa was the hashtag Corpuz used in several examples of expectations being let down.

Sabi nung bf or gf mo babalikan ka nya, pero hindi naman pala. #NaDturtleKaNaBa — zndɹoƆ ʎppǝ⊥ (@teddspotting) July 29, 2020

“Sabi nung BF or GF mo babalikan ka niya, pero hindi naman pala. #NaDturtleKaNaBa,” he tweeted.

In another post, he wrote: “Sabi ng pizza store 30 minutes dadating order mo. Money back guaranteed, pero mag iisang oras na wala pa rin. Di pa binalik bayad mo.”

In the most direct example referring to the President, Cruz recalled Duterte’s 2016 pronouncement of fighting for the Philippines in its territorial row with China.

Nangako syang paninidigan at ipaglalaban ka nya nung nanliigaw pa lang. mag jetski daw sya papunta sa tatay mo. Pero nung makuha na nya gusto nya sayo bigla syang naging inutil. #NaDturtleKaNaBa — zndɹoƆ ʎppǝ⊥ (@teddspotting) July 29, 2020

“Nangako siyang paninidigan at ipaglalaban ka niya nung nanliigaw pa lang. Mag jetski daw siya papunta sa tatay mo. Pero nung makuha na nya gusto niya sayo bigla siyang naging inutil,” Corpuz wrote.

Corpuz was pertaining to a portion of Duterte’s 5th state address where he described himself as “inutile” when it comes to war, as he explained his administration’s lack of assertion over the West Philippine Sea.

In the past week, Corpuz has been vocal of his criticism of the Duterte administration, from its response to the coronavirus pandemic to its forced closure of his home network ABS-CBN.

