Kapamilya Online Live: ABS-CBN programs to stream on YouTube, Facebook starting August 1

MANILA — Starting August 1, ABS-CBN programs will be streamed for free via YouTube and Facebook, giving Kapamilya viewers more ways to watch their favorite titles following the forced shutdown of the network’s free-TV and radio broadcast.

Dubbed “Kapamilya Online Live,” the stream will be accessible on the official pages of ABS-CBN on YouTube (ABS-CBN Entertainment) and Facebook (ABSCBNnetwork).

The programming of Kapamilya Online Live will be announced closer to its debut stream.

After Duterte allies in Congress denied ABS-CBN a fresh broadcast franchise, the network migrated a number of its programs to cable and satellite TV with Kapamilya Channel.

Online, ABS-CBN’s rich library of films, and past and present TV programs are available for free on iWant. The streaming platform also has a variety of original productions.

Kapamilya viewers can access full episodes of ABS-CBN titles on iWant anytime, if they happen to miss the Kapamilya Online Live stream of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” for example.

'Be Careful With My Heart' ang nangungunang Kapamilya serye sa @iwant nitong mga nakalipas na araw. Nood na ng mga pinakasinusubaybayang series! pic.twitter.com/WoxcAl9pDi — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) July 28, 2020

The action drama earlier this month also started streaming live on YouTube and Facebook nightly, the same time as its Kapamilya Channel airing.

The launch of Kapamilya Online Live will mean more ABS-CBN favorites similarly welcoming a wider audience online, like Coco Martin’s iconic character Cardo.

Prior, ABS-CBN has also been releasing on YouTube unique digital content under “Online Kapamilya Shows” or OKS, from pocket dramas to talk shows, mostly produced virtually within the constraints of the coronavirus lockdown.

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN News will continue streaming on YouTube and Facebook its programs, including “TV Patrol,” “The World Tonight,” and TeleRadyo segments.