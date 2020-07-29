ABS-CBN wins big at 18th Gawad Tanglaw

MANILA -- ABS-CBN bagged major awards at the 18th Gawad Tanglaw or Tagapuring mga Akademisyan ng Aninong Gumagalaw.

According to a report published by PUSH, ABS-CBN was named Best TV Station of the Year, while its flagship newscast "TV Patrol" won Best News Program.

For safety precautions because of COVID-19, the awarding ceremony set for September 20 is strictly by invitation only.

Below is a list of winners from this year's Gawad Tanglaw:

TELEVISION

Best Station - ABS-CBN 2

Best News Program - "TV Patrol"

Best Presenter - Christian Esguerra (Matters of Fact – ANC 27)

Best Actor in a Single Performance - Allen Dizon (Kailan Naging Ama ang Isang Babae: The Roxanne D' Sales Epic Story – MPK - GMA-7)

Best Actress in a Single Performance - Irma Adlawan (Passport – MMK – ABS-CBN 2)

Best TV Documentary - i-Witness (Ako si Patient 2828 – Howie Severino – GMA7) and Heroes in the Hot Zone (Raffy Bosano – ABS-CBN 2)

Best Sports Program - Game Time (ANC 27) and Sports Unlimited (ANC 27)

Best Sports Program Host - Dyan Castillejo (ANC 27) and Migs Bustos (ANC 27)

Best Drama Series - Pamilya Ko (ABS-CBN 2)

Best Public Affairs - Strictly Politics (ANC 27)

Best Variety Show - ASAP Natin ‘to (ABS-CBN 2)

Best Talk Show Host - Boy Abunda (Tonight With Boy Abunda – ABS-CBN 2) and Martin Nievera (LSS: The Martin Nievera Show – ANC 27)

Best Travel Show and Host - Pia Wurtzbach for Pia’s Postcards (Metro Channel)

Also winning a special award for Sining ng Edukasyong Pangtelebisyon at Kalikasan are Kapamilya shows: G-Diaries,Hiraya Manawari,Sineskwela, Mathinik and Knowledge Channel.



Winning the Excellence in Philippine Media Reportage award are DZMM anchors Doris Bigornia, Alvin Elchico and Jorge Cariño.

FILM

Film Acting Winners - Alden Richards (Hello, Love, Goodbye); Kathryn Bernardo (Hello, Love, Goodbye); Carlo Aquino (Isa Pa With Feelings) and Alice Dixon (Nuuk)

Best Film - John Denver Trending (Cinemalaya)

Best Director - Arden Rod Condez (John Denver Trending)

Best Actress - Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo (Mindanao)

Best Actor - Allen Dizon (Mindanao) and Jansen Magpusao (John Denver Trending)

Best Supporting Actress - Dimples Romana (Persons of Interest)

Best Supporting Actor - Joross Gamboa (Hello, Love, Goodbye)

Best Cinematography - Joshua Reyes (Alpha: The Right to Kill)

Best Editing - Benjo Ferrer III (John Denver Trending)

Best Story - Arden Rod Condez (John Denver Trending)

Best Screenplay - Arden Rod Condez (John Denver Trending)

Best Music - Diwa de Leon (Alpha: The Right to Kill)

Jury Award for Best Performance - Iza Calzado (Culion and Pandanggo sa Hukay)