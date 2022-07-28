Photo from Kaori Oinuma's Instagram account

MANILA – Actress Kaori Oinuma moved netizens when she released a handwritten letter dedicated to Turs Daza’s character on “He’s Into Her.”

Writing as Michiko, Oinuma shared on her Instagram a heartbreaking goodbye letter for Dale Enrile (Daza) who passed away in the series.

In the letter, Michiko admitted that she considered Dale her dream husband as she vowed to love him eternally.

“‘Di ko man nasabi sa ’yo, pero ikaw ang pinangarap kong maging future husband ko. 'Yung taong mamahalin ko habambuhay,” she said. “Hindi man tayo kinasal, pero alam kong mamahalin kita buong buhay ko.”

“Alam kong sa susunod na buhay, magkikita tayo uli. Isasayaw mo ako uli. Ipagluluto kita ng paborito mong carrot cake uli. Mamahalin natin ang isa’t isa uli… at nang walang katapusan,” she added.

Meanwhile, Oinuma also thanked Daza for becoming her friend as she looks forward to working with the actor again next time.

“Thank you for being my friend. Thank you for being my partner. Thank you for being you, Turs. I hope na makasama pa kita uli,” the actress said in the caption.

The second season of “He’s Into Her” is down to its final episode. The series is bannered by the breakout love team of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.