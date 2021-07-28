Susan Roces marks 80th birthday

MANILA -- Veteran actress Susan Roces is celebrating her 80th birthday on Wednesday, July 28.

On Instagram, Senator Grace Poe-Llamanzares, Roces's only child with her late husband, Fernando Poe Jr., shared her birthday greeting for her mother.

"Eighty and as beautiful and feisty as ever. To the Queen of Philippine Movies, Lola Kap ng Bayan, and an inspiration for your grit and resilience, happy birthday! I love you, Mom!" she wrote.

Roces is one of the stars of ABS-CBN's hit series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," the TV adaptation of her late husband’s 1997 movie.

On Wednesday morning, series producer Dreamscape Entertainment also greeted Roces on her special day through a post on its social media accounts.

In "Ang Probinsyano," Roces plays the character of Flora, the loving grandmother of lead character Cardo Dalisay (Coco Martin).

"FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" is available on Kapamilya Channel, CineMo, A2Z, TV5, TFC, Kapamilya Online Live, iWant TFC, WeTV, and iflix.

