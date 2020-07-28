LOOK: Dianne Medina, Rodjun Cruz throw virtual baby shower

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Dianne Medina and Rodjun Cruz threw a virtual baby shower over the weekend with an online party.

On Instagram, the couple who are expecting a baby boy, shared photos from the celebration that was "attended" by their family and friends including Rayver Cruz, Janine Gutierrez, Sunshine Cruz, Mackey Mathay, Donna Cruz, Djanin Cruz, and Geneva Cruz.

"Baby shower of Rodolfo Joaquin Diego III. Thank you so much Cruz family! love you all," Medina wrote in the caption of her post.



Below are some photos from the event.

Last month, Medina and Cruz revealed that they are expecting a baby boy.

The two tied the knot in December after being in a relationship for more than a decade.