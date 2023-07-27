'Comedy Island PH' with Carlo Aquino, Andrea Brillantes to stream on Prime Video

MANILA – Prime Video announced on Thursday that the series “Comedy Island Philippines” will soon stream on the global platform beginning August 31.

The comedy series, comprising six episodes, will adopt a unique hybrid format, blending scripted and unscripted elements.

“Comedy Island Philippines” stars Carlo Aquino, Rufa Mae Quinto, Andrea Brillantes, Jerald Napoles, Cai Cortez, Awra Briguela, Justine Luzares, and Drew Arellano.

In its official statement, Prime Video said the series will follow these seven comedians, actors, and social media celebrities as they “embark on a hilarious adventure when they are washed upon the shore of the mysterious Tawa-Tawa Island, which resurfaces after 100 years to commence the fictional ‘Centennial Games.’”

“They soon find themselves unwitting competitors in these games, and must improvise to survive and escape the island. Pitted against each other in unscripted improvisational scenarios, the celebrities pull out all stops to bring laughter and entertainment to the island’s citizens, in order to win the most votes and a chance to go back home,” the statement added.

“Comedy Island is an ambitious format, a hybrid between reality, comedy, and adventure, shot on an island with massive sets, which features both the best comedic talent from the two major networks in the Philippines, and the new emerging voices including the up-and-coming social media superstars. We can’t wait to entertain our Pinoy audiences with this show,” said Quark Henares, head of Originals, Philippines at Prime Video.

The six-part series will be available on Prime Video from August 31 to September 7.