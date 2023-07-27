After Carlo Aquino movie, what's next for Eisel Serrano?

Eisel Serrano

MANILA -- Twenty-four-year-old actress Eisel Serrano contented herself with cameo roles in her early film assignments.

A Janine Gutierrez look-alike, Serrano was part of the supporting cast of Adolf Alix, Jr.’s “Kontrabida,” with superstar Nora Aunor.

“I’m so happy with that experience, although it was not a really big role,” Serrano told ABS-News. “It was like a cameo, but I learned a lot from Ms. Nora Aunor.”

In Joel Lamangan’s “Son of a Macho Dancer,” Serrano was supposed to play the girlfriend of lead actor Sean de Guzman.

Unfortunately, since her character would be too daring, she was not allowed by her Star Magic management then. So, she settled for another supporting role.

Serrano’s biggest break came this year, when she got paired with Carlo Aquino in Jaime Habac, Jr.’s “Love You Long Time,” where she played the writer Ikay.

The film wrapped up back in 2021 and was shown only last April in the Summer Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

“I learned patience wrapping up that film,” Serrano said. “I didn’t expect na tatagal ng ganu’n. Lahat ng paghihintay, worth it naman. Sobrang ganda ng narinig ko sa pelikula. I think you just have to wait for you time and things to happen.”

Now that she recently signed up with Viva Artists Agency, Serrano will still stick to playing wholesome roles in the projects to be given to her.

“As much as possible, I still want to do wholesome roles,” she admitted. “If there are kissing scenes, I can do it if it’s really needed in the story. I will accept that.”

She will have to beg off from sexy and risqué roles, like the ones being shown on Vivamax.

“I’m not judging the films of Vivamax, but I think it’s not my personality and I don’t think that’s my line of work.”

There are films lined up in Serrano’s contract with Viva. “The details are not yet with me,” she said.

Serrano expressed her desire to work or collaborate with Sarah Geronimo. “I’m really looking forward na makita ko siya, makatrabaho at makilala,” Serrano said. “Alam kong marami akong matututunan sa isang Sarah Geronimo.

“Siguro, libre naman mangarap. For the actors, hindi na ako lalayo. I hope I can also work with Matteo [Guidicelli]. We met way back in 2019 and I believe we are both Kapampangan. So, we got along very nice and very good.”

Serrano also wishes to work with the young girls in Viva, like Nadine Lustre, Julia Barretto and Yassi Pressman.

The middle child in a brood of three children, Serrano took up Travel Management at the University of Sto. Tomas (UST) and graduated cum laude in 2018. She was in her last year in college when she started joining Star Magic workshops.

“I am a probinsyana from Tarlac City,” Serrano said. “I love travelling. I love sports. I was a varsity back then. I was doing softball. When I’m at home, I’m just helping my parents. I am a businesswoman and I have a nail spa business in Tarlac.”

The young actress is excited about her upcoming projects with Viva. She may consider herself a late bloomer when it comes to joining showbiz, but Serrano has no regrets finishing her studies first.

“That was my parents’ decision to make me finish my studies,” she said. “They didn’t want me to join showbiz without finishing my studies.”

Serrano knew she will always have a fallback option once her showbiz career does not prosper.

“I am aware na hindi habang panahon, nandiyan lang ang pag-aartista,” she said. “May time na sikat ka, pero pwedeng mawawala din sa ‘yo ‘yun. That was my decision to be safe. Hindi man ako palarin sa showbiz industry, mayroon akong babalikan.”

Serrano confessed she is also ready to do action or heavy drama. “One of my dream genres is action thriller. I hope I will be given a chance to do that.”

She dreams of doing a Jennifer Lopez kind of film, like “Parker” with Jason Statham (2013) or “Enough” (2002).

“I’m looking up to her,” Serrano said about Lopez. “She is really very good especially in action films.”

Aside from acting, Serrano also sings and dances. She used to do front act in the concerts produced by her former manager, Joed Serrano.

“I love performing and I also sing, so I think I will do recording in the future,” she said.

Serrano considers it both an advantage and disadvantage being compared with Janine Gutierrez or even Jane de Leon.

“Who doesn’t want to look like them?,” Serrano asked. “They are both beautiful. But disadvantage because the people will remember you for that. Of course, I want to have my own mark in the industry.”

