Journey in concert. Erik Kabik

Journey’s new studio album titled “Freedom” is finally out.

The collection is a 15-track set of new original songs that bring back the grand scale of the group’s greatest moments, along with updated and bold new directions and sounds.

“Freedom” is the band’s first album of new material in 11 years, since 2011’s “Eclipse.”

In addition to legendary founder, guitarist, writer and producer Neal Schon, along with longtime keyboard player and primary lyricist Jonathan Cain and vocalist Arnel Pineda, one more member was recruited for the album -- bassist Randy Jackson.

Jackson had played on Journey’s 1986 album “Raised on Radio.”

To celebrate the album release, Journey staged four exclusive Las Vegas shows featuring special symphony orchestra performances on July 15, 16, 22 and 23 at the Resorts World Theatre.

The band will then continue touring in support of the new album until March next year.