Photo from Drag Race Philippines Twitter account.

MANILA — The "Untucked" episodes of the debut season of "Drag Race Philippines" will air on Fridays, or two days after the main episode, the show revealed in an announcement.

"Drag Race Philippines: Untucked" will be available starting August 19.

"Drag Race Philippines" will be the first franchise to have its own 'Untucked' segment, which takes viewers behind the scenes of the show. The American franchise is known for its raw and unfiltered drama between the drag contestants.

"Drag Race Philippines" opened its auditions for its debut season last August. This will be the second franchise in Asia after "Drag Race Thailand."

The Emmy Award-winning show has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens like Ongina (Season 1 and All Stars 5), Manila Luzon (Season 3 and All Stars 1 and 4), Jiggly Caliente (Season 4 and All Stars 6), Phi Phi O’Hara (Season 4 and All Stars 2), Vivienne Pinay (Season 5), and Rock M. Sakura (Season 12) in the US franchise.

Other franchises have also featured Filipino drag queens like Jaja and Mocha Diva for seasons 1 and 2, respectively of "Drag Race Thailand," and Kyne, Stephanie Prince, and Kimmy Couture for Canada’s "Drag Race" seasons 1, 2, and 3 respectively.