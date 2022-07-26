President Oscar Hidalgo (Rowell Santiago) clears Cardo (Coco Martin) and Task Force Agila of charges in his televised speech, in the July 26 episode of ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.’ ABS-CBN

The real president Oscar Hidalgo has reclaimed the palace and finally cleared the name of Cardo (Coco Martin) and Task Force Agila, in the Tuesday broadcast of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” leading up to the iconic teleserye’s finale.

In the episode titled “Anunsyo,” Hidalgo (Rowell Santiago) addressed the nation from the palace, re-introducing himself as the rightful chief executive after recovering the presidential seat from Lily (Lorna Tolentino).

Lily, the former First Lady who had induced a coma on Oscar and then replaced with an imposter, was chased out of the palace by civilians and troops after the real Hidalgo resurfaced with the help of Cardo.

Arturo (Tirso Cruz III) and Renato (John Arcilla), who had connived with Lily to ease Oscar out of power, fled the Palace after their scheme was exposed.

Oscar, in his first televised speech since returning as president, named Lily, Arturo, and Renato as the country’s most wanted criminals, and ordered the full force of the army and police to bring them to justice.

Albert (Geoff Eigenmann), Armando (John Estrada), and Lolita (Rosanna Roces) were also identified by Oscar as their accomplices.

Most importantly, by clearing Cardo and Agila of the charges Lily had trumped up against them, they were no longer fugitives on the run and could now return to some semblance of normal life.

Set to air its finale on August 12 after nearly seven years, “Ang Probinsyano” is aired on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and CineMo.